15 killed, 3 missing as rainstorms hit China's Shanxi

Beijing, Oct 12 Torrential rainstorms in China's Shanxi province have left 15 people dead and three others missing, the local government announced on Tuesday.

From October 2 to 7, Shanxi experienced the strongest autumn flood on record, reports Xinhua news agency.

Continuous rainfall has affected nearly 1.76 million residents in 76 county-level regions across the province, and 120,100 people have been relocated.

About 238,460 hectares of crops have been damaged, 37,700 houses collapsed or seriously damaged, causing direct economic losses of 5.03 billion yuan ($780 million).

