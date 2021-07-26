18 UP IAS officers get new postings in midnight reshuffle

Lucknow, July 26 The Uttar Pradesh government transferred 18 IAS officers around midnight on Sunday.

New district magistrates have been appointed in Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar and Gorakhpur.

According to the government spokesman, Vijay Kiran Anand has been made district magistrate of Gorakhpur while the District Magistrate of Aligarh, Chandra Bhushan Singh, has been shifted in the same capacity to Muzaffarnagar. Selva Kumari J. has been made District Magistrate of Aligarh.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate K. Vijayendra Pandian has been relieved for central deputation.

The additional charge of Lucknow Development Authority Vice-Chairman has been withdrawn from Abhishek Prakash, who is also District Magistrate of Lucknow.

Akshay Tripathi, Municipal Commissioner of Kanpur Municipal Corporation has been made the new Vice-Chairman of Lucknow Development Authority.

AV Rajamouli has been sent from Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner to the post of Food Logistics Commissioner.

Lokesh M, who returned from central deputation, has been made the divisional commissioner of Saharanpur.

Food Commissioner Manish Chauhan has been made Secretary, Industrial Development.

Arvind Singh, Chief Development Officer Lakhimpur has been made the Vice-Chairman of Kanpur Development Authority.

Madhusudan Nagraj Hoolgy has been sent from CDO Varanasi to the post of Moradabad Development Authority Vice-Chairman.

Gaurang Rathi, Municipal Commissioner, Varanasi has been made the Vice-Chairman of Aligarh Development Authority.

Shiv Sharanappa GN, CDO Deoria, has been made the Municipal Commissioner of Kanpur Municipal Corporation.

Ashish Kumar has been made vice-chairman from Gorakhpur Development Authority to Saharanpur Development Authority.

Prem Ranjan Singh has been made vice-chairman of Saharanpur Development Authority, Gorakhpur Development Authority vice-chairman and Arvind Kumar Chauhan has been made vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority.

