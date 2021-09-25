202 out of 505 poll promises fulfilled by DMK govt: Stalin

Chennai, Sep 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said his DMK government has fulfilled 202 of the 505 poll promises made during the run up to the elections.

Stalin said the DMK party will always do what it promised and would promise what it can do.

He said the DMK had made 505 poll promises in its manifesto and has fulfilled 202 of them during the four months since the party came to power in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said hours after assuming officem he had signed the files for issue of Rs 4,000 to 2.09 crore ration card holders who are eligible for rice as Covid-19 relief; reduced Aavin milk price by Rs 3/litre; free travel for women in city buses; and inclusion of treatment given in private hospitals for Covid-19 under the government insurance scheme.

He also listed out presentation of a separate budget for agriculture; reduction of petrol price by Rs 3/litre; writing off of cooperative bank loans to women self help groups to the tune of Rs 2,756 crore; kick starting of organic farming scheme; withdrawal of 5,570 cases filed against journalists, protesters against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and other projects; passing of the resolutions in the state assembly urging the Central Government to withdraw the three farm laws; and exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET for medical college admissions and others.

He said the 202 DMK poll promises have been issued as government announcements.

Stalin also said the government has implemented several other schemes that were not mentioned in the party's poll manifesto.

He said the fulfillment of the 202 promises is not just the starting speed but it will be like that for the full five years of the government.

