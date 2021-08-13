21 killed, 4 missing as heavy rain hits China

Beijing, Aug 13 Twenty-one people were killed and four others missing as heavy rain lashed a township in China's Hubei province since the last 48 hours, local authorities said on Friday.

The Liulin township in Suixian county received total precipitation reaching 503 mm from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, causing an average waterlogging depth of 3.5 meters, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

Over 8,000 people have been affected in the township, according to the authorities.

Disaster relief and rescue efforts are underway.

