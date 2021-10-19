29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test

Seoul, Oct 19 Twenty-nine foreign nationals got caught cheating on a recent Korean language proficiency test, the organiser of the test said on Tuesday.

According to South Korea's National Institute for International Education, the foreigners either disobeyed supervisors' order to turn in their phones and other mobile gadgets or were caught possessing forbidden electronic devices while taking the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) at a school in Seoul's Gangdong district on Sunday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Of them, 13 were Chinese and nine others were Vietnamese nationals.

They also included two Kazakh nationals and two Japanese people.

Additionally, two Korean nationals were also caught cheating on the test.

Their test results will be invalidated, the institute said.

