3 Independents appointed as advisors to Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Nov 22 Six MLAs, including three Independents, have been appointed as advisors to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the Cabinet reshuffle.

Soon after the Cabinet expansion on Sunday, portfolios were allocated to Independents and those who failed to make it to the ministers list.

The MLAs are Dr Jitendra Singh, Dr Rajkumar Sharma, Danish Abrar and three Independents Sanyam Lodha, Babulal Nagar and Ramkesh Meena.

Sanyam Lodha is an MLA from Sirohi, while Babulal Nagar is an MLA from Dudu and Ramkesh Meena is from Gangapur City.

Gehlot had recently made a statement saying 'how can we forget the people who spent 34 days with us in the hotel at the time of crisis?

On Sunday, while Gehlot earned laurels for pleasing all factions in the Cabinet expansion, questions were raised on how the 13 independent MLAs who extended staunch support to the state government during the rebellion were ignored.

During the political crisis last year, Independent MLAs had played an important role in saving the Gehlot government.

