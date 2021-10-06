3 members of rebel group killed in clashes in western Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Oct 6 At least three members of a rebel group have been killed in clashes in Ethiopia's western Gambella regional state, an Ethiopian official said on Wednesday.

Abula Ubong, chief police commissioner of Gambella region police commission, said three members of a rebel group Gambella Liberation Front were killed and two others arrested during clashes on Tuesday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Ubong further said five rifles were confiscated from the rebels, reported state media outlet Ethiopia News Agency.

In August, an armed attack by unidentified gunmen near Gambella city, regional capital of Gambella region, followed by reprisal attacks in the regional capital, left at least three people dead. At least three other people were injured in the violence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor