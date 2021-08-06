3.8mn Mexicans pushed into poverty in 2020

Mexico City, Aug 6 An additional 3.8 million Mexican people were pushed into poverty in 2020 compared to 2018 largely because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was revealed.

According to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy, Mexico reported 55.7 million people living in poverty at the end of 2020, up from 51.9 million in 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the population living in extreme poverty has increased from 8.7 million in 2018 to 10.8 million, or 24 per cent, in 2020.

"The Covid-19 health emergency has deepened the challenges that face social development policy in all areas, particularly for incomes, health, education and nutrition of the Mexican people," said the agency.

The biggest change between 2018 and 2020 was a 12 percentage-point increase in the lack of access to healthcare services, which rose from 16.2 per cent to 28.2 per cent over the two years, added the agency.

