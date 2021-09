4 people killed in Florida shooting

Miami, Sep 6 Four people, including an infant, were killed in the US state of Florida, according to local media reports.

An 11-year-old girl was injured after being shot "multiple times" in the incident on Sunday in Lakeland, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the shootings took place at 4.30 a.m. in two separate houses, adding that the suspect surrendered after being wounded in a shootout with police.

No police were injured in the shootout, he added.

The suspect reportedly was a survivalist "who came for a gunfight" and admitted to using methamphetamine.

