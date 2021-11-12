47.4% voters in UP satisfied with their CM's performance

New Delhi, Nov 12 As per the latest ABP-CVoter- 5-State Snap Poll conducted in the five poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, 47.4 per cent voters in Uttar Pradesh, 36.4 per cent in Manipur, 33 per cent in Uttarakhand, 18.8 per cent in Goa and 14.6 per cent in Punjab are 'very much satisfied' with the performance of their respective Chief Ministers.

Punjab has the highest percentage of voters who are 'not satisfied at all' with the performance of their Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at 60.6 per cent, followed by Manipur at 40.1 per cent, Uttarakhand at 35.3 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 33.5 per cent and Goa at 26.7 per cent.

The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 107193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3% to +/- 5%.

Of the surveyed people in the five states, 52.3 per cent voters are satisfied with the performance of their Chief Minister to some extent, followed Manipur and Uttarakhand at 23.5 per cent each, Uttar Pradesh at 18.7 per cent and Punjab at 16.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, 8.7 per cent voters in Punjab, 8.1 per cent in Uttarakhand and 2.3 per cent in Goa have gone with the ‘can't say' option, whereas Uttar Pradesh has 0.3 per cent voters and Manipur none who have gone with that option.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor