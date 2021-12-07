4,840 trucks lined up at Belarusian border awaiting entry into EU

Minsk, Dec 7 The State Border Committee of Belarus said that the number of trucks at the country's border waiting to enter the European Union (EU) has increased by 20 per cent over the weekend and reached 4,840.

According to the Committee, the number of the trucks has increased due to the fact that the European control services did not fulfil the agreements on the passage of transport, reports Xinhua news agency.

It noted that the most difficult situation has developed on the border with Lithuania, as there are 2,260 trucks in the queue.

The capacity of the functioning border crossings with Poland is only 70 per cent of the agreed amount of transport, which is due to the closure of the border crossing "Kuznitsa Bialystokskaya" by Poland.

"Kuznitsa Bialystokskaya" is connected with the "Bruzgi" checkpoint, where the refugees have gathered.

At least 1,470 trucks are waiting in line to enter Poland.

The remaining 1,110 trucks lined up to enter Latvia.

There were no delays in the passage of trucks in this direction.

However, due to the closure of other border crossings, some trucks were headed in that direction and got stuck in a queue at the border.

Due to the ongoing migration crisis at the borders of Belarus with EU countries, the capacity of border crossings of freight transport has been limited, and trucks often queue at border checkpoints for several days.

Since August, thousands of migrants, most of them from war-torn countries in the Middle East, have been stranded at the border between Belarus and its neighbours, seeking to enter the EU territory.

However, more migrants arrived at the Belarusian side of the border with Poland in November.

Clashes broke out last month between Polish soldiers using water cannons and migrants throwing stones.

Similar tensions also occurred on Belarus's borders with Latvia and Lithuania.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor