5 new members take oath in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Nov 29 Five new members ook oath on Monday in the Rajya Sabha as the winter session of Parliament begins.

Three of the five members are from the DMK and one each is from the Congress and Trinamool Congress.

All the newly new MPs took oath in their native languages. Rajni Patil, elected from Maharashtra on a Congress ticket, took oath in Marathi. Luizinho Falerio elected on the Trinamool Congress ticket from West Bengal took oath in Konkani as he hails from Goa.

And the three DMK members took oath in Tamil. They are Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, M. Mohamed Abdulla and K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar.

The House also paid tributes to the departed MPs Oscar Fernandes, who was a sitting member. Former MPs' K.B. Shanappa, Chandan Mitra, Hari Singh Nalwa, Monika Das Abani Roy and others who passed away in between the sessions, were also remembered.

The House paid respects to the departed souls and as a mark of respect observed two-minute silence. The chairman directed the Secretary General to convey condolences to the bereaved families.

The Rajya Sabha adjourned for one hour in memory of sitting Congress MP Oscar Fernandes who passed away recently due to illness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor