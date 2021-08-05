50 Taliban militants surrender in N.Afghanistan: Official

Kabul, Aug 5 Amid the unabated violence in Afghanistan, at least 50 Taliban militants surrendered in the country's northern province of Jawzjan as fighting raged in the region, a Defence Ministry official said on Thursday.

"Fifty Taliban surrendered to Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) with their weapons and ammunition in Khawja Dokoh district of Jawzjan province," Fawad Aman, deputy spokesperson of the ministry, wrote on twitter.

The official noted that details with photos and a footage of surrendered militants will be shared with the media soon, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Taliban militant group has not made comments on the report so far.

The province has been the scene of heavy clashes and fighting in recent days as militants besieged the provincial capital Shiberghan in an attempt to overrun the city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor