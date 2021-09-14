500 new destinations to figure in Kerala's Agri-Tourism Network

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday launched the Kerala Agri Tourism Network-Farm Tourism as a major initiative of the state's globally-acclaimed Responsible Tourism project, to ensure monetary benefits to the agricultural community by linking farming activities with tourism.

Through this initiative, 500 new destinations will be identified in the coming five years.

The Minister also inaugurated a state-level training programme to create trained manpower to strengthen farm tourism and impart an added impetus to tourism sector in the post-Covid phase.

Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also pointed out that the Tourism Department will be teaming up with local self-government institutions across the state to identify the 500 new destinations.

"Tourism projects of Kerala are largely meant to bring benefits to local communities. The responsibility shown by the citizens in showcasing their localities in a sustainable manner has contributed substantially to the success of tourism in many countries. Citizens in each locality should feel proud of their area and take it their responsibility to keep the place safe and hygienic," he said, adding that the state's special agricultural traditions have been taken into account while creating the Agri-Tourism Network.

Under the network, authorities will set up 500 farm tourism units and 5,000 home stay farms (integrated agriculture units in the compounds of houses).

The Agri Tourism Network-Farm Tourism will function on the basis of UNWTO's Declaration that sees a future in RT that emphasises on the experiential aspect of tour and travel.

