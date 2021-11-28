5.1 magnitude quake hits Peru's Callao

Beijing, Nov 28 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 28 km west of Callao, Peru at 06.32 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 64.45 km, was initially determined to be at 12.0305 degrees south latitude and 77.3749 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Callao is a seaside city of Peru and a region on the Pacific Ocean

