'54 yrs on, ASEAN succeeds in ensuring peace, development'

Phnom Penh, Aug 8 Fifty-four years on, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has succeeded in ensuring peace, stability, security and steady development, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said in a message to mark the ASEAN Day on Sunday.

"Together, we have embarked on a long and fulfilling journey to nurture the growth of this regional organization into a closely-knitted and people-oriented entity," he said.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hun Sen said ASEAN has always been an integral part of Cambodia's foreign policy.

"Through ASEAN framework, we have been able to maximize opportunities to cultivate friendly ties and cooperation with countries in the region and external partners around the globe for the sake of upholding durable peace, security, prosperity, and national development across all spectrums," he said.

"As a regional grouping, ASEAN has so far been successful in ensuring that its people enjoy relative peace, stability, security and steady development."

Hun Sen said Cambodia is committed to sustaining ASEAN as a region of critical importance for global trade, investment and supply chains through generating maximum benefits from the existing free trade agreements and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

While seeking to bind all Southeast Asian nations as a strong family, ASEAN will strive to further deepen and broaden relations and cooperation with external partners in the spirit of equality, mutual interest and respect, he added.

Hun Sen said he is confident that ASEAN "is well prepared to overcome all the unprecedented challenges in order to prove once again that we have the determination and capability to further strengthen and promote peace, stability, security and prosperity in the region for the well-being of our peoples".

