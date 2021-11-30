5.5-magnitude quake hits Japan's Izu Islands: USGS
By IANS | Published: November 30, 2021 03:15 PM2021-11-30T15:15:04+5:302021-11-30T15:25:57+5:30
Hong Kong, Nov 30 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Izu Islands, Japan, at 06:53 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 7.86 km, was initially determined to be at 31.2289 degrees north latitude and 142.4773 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
