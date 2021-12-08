5.8-magnitude quake hits east coast of US

Washington, Dec 8 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted the coast of US eastern state of Oregon at 0036 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 44.40 degrees north latitude and 129.53 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

