6 killed in shooting in UK's Plymouth

London, Aug 13 Six people, including the suspect, were killed during a shooting incident in Plymouth, a port city in Devon in southwest England, police confirmed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said that the police were called to "a serious firearms incident" in the the city's Keyham area at around 6.10 p.m. on Thursday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene. A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene.

"All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds," it added.

Another female, treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died later in a hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said, noting that the shooting was not terror-related.

Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said that one of the people killed in the shooting was a child under 10 years old.

The UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the chief constable and offered my full support.

"I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

