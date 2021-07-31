64% poll promises fulfilled, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, July 31 Chhattisgarh home minister and Congress manifesto implementation committee chairman Tamradhwaj Sahu and MP Amar Singh were in Jaipur on Saturday to evaluate the status of promises made in the Rajasthan Congress manifesto, as per the directions given by the Congress high command.

The meeting of the manifesto implementation committee was held at the chief minister's residence on Saturday where Ashok Gehlot said that 64 per cent of the promises made have been completed. He said, 321 promises have been fulfilled out of a total of 501.

Sahu also expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the state government under the leadership of Gehlot.

He said that the speed with which efforts are being made to fulfill the promises made in the manifesto is commendable. This will not only bring relief to all sections of the society, but also the overall development of Rajasthan, he added.

Dr Amar Singh said that the programs and schemes run by the Rajasthan government for villages, the poor, farmers, the youth, women and other needy sections have set an example for other states as well. He stressed on making special efforts to make the people aware of the achievements of the state government.

This is the second meeting of the committee headed by Tamradhwaj Sahu, the first meeting was held on September 25 last year.

Meanwhile, Sahu after reaching Jaipur told media that he came to the Pink City on the orders of Sonia Gandhi to chair a meeting of the manifesto implementation committee.

"Will review the work done by the Rajasthan government on the Congress manifesto. Will report to the high command after review," he said.

The Manifesto Implementation Committee was constituted by Sonia Gandhi in January last year.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, before the arrival of two leaders, tweeted: "Tamradhwaj Sahu, chairman of the manifesto committee constituted by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and MP Amar Singh will come to Jaipur and hold a second review meeting regarding the implementation of the manifesto. Last year on September 25 also, a review meeting was called to know the status of the implementation of the manifesto. As before, our government has worked by making the election manifesto a policy document. I am happy that we are moving towards fulfilling most of the promises made in the manifesto.

On July 28, when Congress in charge Ajay Maken was here in Jaipur to hold one-on-one dialogue with Congress MLAs, Gehlot also met all ministers and officials to review the work done on the announcements so far.

The Congress had declared its manifesto as the official policy document in the first cabinet meeting called after the government formation.

