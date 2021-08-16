75 Hunar Haats to be organised to mark 75 years of Independence: Naqvi

New Delhi, Aug 16 The Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, said on Monday that a target has been set to provide employment opportunities to 7,50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 'Hunar Haats', to be organised across the country as a part of the "Amrit Mahotsav" to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

"Sevent-five 'Amrit Mahotsav Parks' will also be constructed on the vacant Waqf lands across the country under the Waqf Taraqqiati Scheme and the Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram (PMJVK) of the Union Minority Affairs Ministry," he said.

He also said that these Hunar Haats will be organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local' in all parts of the country, where artisans and craftsmen will exhibit and sell their handmade indigenous products.

Naqvi also said that land has been given by various Waqf boards for the construction of 75 'Amrit Mahotsav Parks' across the country.

These parks will also depict, in an artistic manner, the history of the role played by that particular region in India's freedom struggle.

These parks will have facilities for yoga, exercise, walk, play area for children, green area and also common service centres.

There will also be a section called 'Bawarchikhana' for traditional culinary experts in the Hunar Haats where people will enjoy traditional cuisines and dishes from different regions of the country, the minister added.

