7,67,623 more water connections provided in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has laid water pipelines in a large number of colonies during last six years, leading to an increase of 7,67,623 in the number of water connections, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

"This was done to overcome the water crisis and augment raw water resources in Delhi. There are a total 27,28,348 households with DJB water connection, including individual connections as well as group housing societies with bulk connections," Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The Minister also said that the Renukaji Dam Project envisaged 498 MCM (million cubic metres) water to Delhi, and the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project envisages 33,780 Ha of irrigation along with 300 MW power generation and 78.83 MCM drinking & industrial water supply to Upper Yamuna Basin states including Delhi as per agreement signed by them.

Kishau Multipurpose Project envisages drinking water supply upto 617 MCM, irrigation benefit of 0.97 Lakh Ha to the Upper Yamuna Basin states.

Also, an MoU has been signed between Himachal Pradesh and Delhi on December 20, 2019 for usage of unutilised Yamuna water share of Himachal Pradesh by Delhi, he added.

