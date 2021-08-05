84 injured as protests turn violent in Beirut

Beirut, Aug 5 The Lebanese Red Cross announced that 84 people were injured in clashes between the riot police and protesters during demonstrations in commemoration of the first anniversary of the port blasts.

Thousands of people took part in demonstrations on Wednesday near Parliament in Beirut downtown in demand for lifting political immunity and holding transparent investigation into the blasts on August 4, 2020 which killed 214 people and wounded over 6,000 others, reports xinhua news agency.

One year after the disaster, caused by the unsafe storage of a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate at the port for years, no senior official has been held accountable so far, sparking anger among the Lebanese as their country also suffers from financial collapse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor