AAP Haryana to take out 'Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra'

Gurugram, Sep 5 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it is going to organise tje 'Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra' across Haryana to give voices to the farmers who are agitating against the three agricultural lawst.

Under the leadership of Rajya Sabha member and Haryana co-in-charge Dr Sushil Gupta, this yatra began from Rohtak on Sunday and will culminate on September 13 at Palwal. It will pass through all the 90 Assembly constituencies through a route of more than 400 km in eight days.

MPs, MLAs and representatives of district panchayats will also accompany Gupta.

Dr Sarika Verma, President of AAP Badshahpur, said that for the last 9 months, farmers have been demanding the repeal of the three "black" agricultural laws of the Centre and are sitting on protests around Delhi, leaving their homes and fields, but the government has not listened to them.

"More than 600 farmers have also been martyred during the agitation. But the government is still not willing to listen to them. We have given martyr status to the farmers and demanded pension to their widows, job to one member of the family," she said.

Mukesh Dagar, Gurugram District President of AAP, informed that more than 50,000 people will participate during the yatra.

"The main objective behind this yatra is to make the local people aware of these black laws. The South Haryana rally will be held on September 12-13. In Gurugram, it will be held on Sunday, September 12."

Meanwhile, Gupta claimed that the state's Manohar Lal Khattar government has brought new orders to grab the land of the farmers. As per the new order, the Shamlat land (land which is owned by the village panchayat) will be transferred to the government, he said.

"Earlier, the people of the village were collectively the owners of the land, now this land is being snatched away from them and that too without giving them a single rupee. Now the Haryana government will be its owner," he said.

"If the government will acquire the land of the farmers, it will give it to industrialists. It is clear that the present government has started the process of taking the land from the farmers," Gupta added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor