AAP leaders depicted as 'snakes' in Delhi BJP's 'Snakes & Ladder' game

New Delhi, Oct 17 The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday distributed a Snake and Ladder game, to the children of Kusumpur Pahadi, Jai Hind camp and JJ Bandhu camp in the national capital, that depicted Aam Aadmi Party leaders as snakes.

In this specially printed snake and ladder game, the alleged scams and 'misleading' announcements of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government have been depicted as 'Snakes' biting the poor people while the Centre's policies are shown as ladders for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, while addressing a 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra', said the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a government dedicated to the poor, which is evident by schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Jan Dhan Yojana.

Notably, the saffron party has printed over 1 lakh copies of this controversial chart.

Gupta said he has asked all the BJP councillors to encourage indoor games like carrom board and chess etc in the slum areas as most of them are without any playground. "It will play a vital role in the mental development of the youth," he said.

As the MC polls are slated for next year, the saffron party seems already rolling up their sleeves to counter the present dispensation in Delhi. This time they have chosen to promote the Modi government's developmental works first to the poorest of poor that are living in the slum areas.

The Delhi BJP chief said that the BJP would work for the economic upliftment of the last person living in the slum, as well as encourage sports, especially indoor games, for the physical development of the youth and children living there.

A meeting of slum dwellers was also held at Bandhu Camp, Vasant Kunj in which Ujjwala gas connections and appreciation letters were distributed to 47 families.

This campaign, 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra', started two days ago was flagged off by party's national vice president Baijyant Jay Panda from Kirti Nagar industrial area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor