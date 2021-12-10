AAP MP raises issue of schoolgirl's molestation in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 10 Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday raised the issue of molestation of 17 schoolgirls in Uttar Pardesh's Muzaffarnagar in the Rajya Sabha.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Singh said: "The case should be tried in a fast track court for speedy justice."

The matter pertains to Meerut where 17 girl students of a school were taken to another on the pretext of practical classes and molested after being served food laced with sedatives. The accused then threatened the viticms of dire consequences if they ever revealed the incident. But one of the girls confided in her parents following which, the matter came to light.

Alleging that police did not take the complaint seriously initially, Singh said action was initiated only after the SSP was apprised of the matter.

As per reports, the incident occurred on November 20 and came to light on December 4 through a WhatsApp message.

The parents alleged that the girls were called to the schools for practical classes and were asked to stay the night to complete the practicals.

