AAP releases list of 100 candidates for UP polls

By IANS | Published: September 15, 2021 08:03 PM2021-09-15T20:03:03+5:302021-09-15T20:15:08+5:30

Lucknow, Sep 15 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its first list of 100 candidates for ...

AAP releases list of 100 candidates for UP polls | AAP releases list of 100 candidates for UP polls

AAP releases list of 100 candidates for UP polls

Next

Lucknow, Sep 15 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming UP Assembly elections.

The AAP has become the first political party to declare its list of candidates.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that some candidates could be changed later if they do not conform to the party's policies and programmes.

The party has declared candidates for seats in Lucknow, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hardoi, Ghaziabad, Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Bahraich, Bara Banki, Ballia, among others.

Interestingly, in Lucknow alone, two AAP candidates - Rajiv Bakshi and Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi - are former Congress leaders who quit the party last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Nadeem ashraf jaisiNadeem ashraf jaisicongressAam Aadmi PartySanjay SinghAam aadmi party rajya sabhaAam aadmi party nationalAam aadmi party.theAam aadmi party governmentAap aadmi partyThe aam aadmi partyBharatiya janta party national