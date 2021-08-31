Abdullah regrets NC's non-participation in 2018 Panchayat polls

Srinagar, Aug 31 National Conference (NC) president and Lok Sabha member, Dr Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday that he was sorry why his party did not contest the Panchayat polls in 2018.

Dr Abdullah was speaking at the parliamentary outreach programme on Tuesday where J&K Lt governor, Manoj Sinha was also present.

"I regret that my party did not participate in the Panchayat polls", the NC president said.

He said it is the politic who stand with the country and who are targeted by the terrorists.

"It is for the country to protect them", he asserted.

Dr Abdullah alleged that the government officials do not pick phones of the general public.

"As if some ghost is hanging upon them", he said while asking the Lt governor to enjoin upon government officials that they are public servants and are answerable to the people.

He hoped J&K would soon have an elected government which will make government officials answerable.

The National Conference did not participate in the Panchayat elections held in September 2018 while the party boycotted the block development council (BDC) polls held in 2019 when the state was downgraded into a union territory and its special status was taken away.

