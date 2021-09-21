Abhishek Banerjee should go on nationwide Yatra to learn how to behave with Opposition: New Bengal BJP chief

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over his Padyatra in Tripura, newly-appointed president of West Bengal BJP Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday said Banerjee needs to walk across the country to learn how to behave with the Opposition.

TMC is looking to expand its footprint in the northeast and in line with this the party had planned a padyatra led by Abhishek Bannerjee in Tripura. However, the Padytra has not been held so far as permission has not been given by the administration.

When asked about Abhishek Banerjee's Padyatra, Majumdar said, "Abhishek Banerjee must go on a yatra across the country so that he can learn how to behave with the Opposition."

Briefing media persons, Majumdar said, "From 3 to 77 is itself a huge success in Bengal. However, there might be something missing in the strategy that we could not win the elections. Some of the seats we lost by a very small margin."

Former West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said the party has taken a far-sighted decision by giving responsibility to Sukanta Majumdar.

Speaking to media persons, Ghosh said, "I have more experience so the party has given me a bigger responsibility. I held a meeting with the party national president after the polls and told him about my duties. My mission is now half complete."

"When we started five years ago, things in Bengal were different. No one even uttered BJP's name. Now it has become the main opposition party. Our power is equal to TMC. I think the party has taken a far-sighted decision by giving such responsibility to Sukanta babu," he added.

BJP national President, Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday appointed Dr Sukanta Majumdar as the State party president for the West Bengal unit.

( With inputs from ANI )

