ABVP demands complete implementation of NEP in K'taka

Bengaluru, Aug 9 The ABVP, student wing of the Sangh Parivar, has demanded the complete implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP) and to provide complete details to the general public regarding this policy.

In a memorandum submitted to Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the minister for higher education, on Monday, the organization has urged to waive the fee of students studying in government colleges considering the financial difficulties caused due to Covid-19 pandemic.

It also suggested that departments of social welfare, Backward Classes & Minority Development, Women & Child Welfare and Transport should work in coordination with regard to working of hostels and providing scholarships and the government should give immediate approval to make appointments for vacant posts in government and aided colleges.

It has also urged to introduce uniform admission procedures for both private and state-run universities, to release the grant for libraries of colleges, and to provide E-Library facility & online study materials for students.

It has demanded to give priority to sports and fitness of students by appointing physical education instructors as per the ratio of 1 PE instructor for every 50 students.

Dr Satisha, President, State Unit, Prateeka Mali, State general secretary, Swamy Maralapura, Zonal organizing secretary were present during the presentation of the memorandum.

