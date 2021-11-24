Acquisition of Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden house for memorial quashed

Chennai, Nov 24 The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside the previous AIADMK government's decision to acquire former Chief Minister, late J. Jayalalithaa's residence "Veda Nilayam" at Poes Garden for her memorial.

Justice N Seshasayee, while accepting the petition moved by Jayalalithaa's legal heirs, J. Deepa and J. Deepak, ruled that the decision of the government to acquire the property be set aside and the property handed over to them within three weeks.

The court also questioned the wisdom of establishing a second memorial for the late Chief Minister as there is already a memorial for her at the Marina.

Deepak and Deepa pleaded before the court that they were emotionally attached to the Poes Garden residence and that they would establish a public trust and do charity in her name.

The siblings also told the court that the authorities had not given them an opportunity to submit their objections against the acquisition of Veda Nilayam, and this was in total violation of the principles of natural justice as mandated by the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Deepa and Deepak, in the petition, stated that a division bench of the Madras High Court had declared them as the legal heir sof Jayalalithaa and had also directed to establish public trust in her name with a few of her properties to do charity.

They also said that the action of the state government acquiring the property and converting it into a memorial will be against the order of the court.

