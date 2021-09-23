Action against graft, BJP to expel more municipal councillors in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 23 Ahead of next year's municipal polls in the national capital, the BJP has decided to take strict action against its councillors if found guilty of graft charges and indiscipline.

It is learnt that after expelling three municipal councillors from the party, the BJP is all set to expel more in the coming days.

Sources said that the BJP central leadership has directed the Delhi unit to take action against municipal councillors who are found guilty of financial irregularities and leaders who are not toeing the party line.

On September 19, the BJP Delhi unit had expelled three councillors Rajni Babloo Pandey (New Ashok Nagar), Puja Madan (Mukherjee Nagar) and Sanjay Thakur (Said-ul-Ajaib) from the party for six years for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities. Hours later the same day after her expulsion, Puja Madan joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A senior BJP functionary said that there were complaints of financial irregularities against some councillors and after internal enquiry some of the allegations were found true.

"There are three to four councillors against whom allegations are found to be true and they will be thrown out of the party in the coming days. We have clear instructions from the Central leadership to not tolerate cases of corruption or financial irregularities," he said.

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta had told that there will be zero tolerance against corruption and more councillors will face the music for their involvement in corrupt practice.

"In coming weeks, strict action will be taken against more councillors and municipal officials," Gupta had said.

Another saffron party leader pointed that direction has come from the top, clearly stating that the message should be strong and loud that there is no place for corruption in the BJP.

It is learnt that while taking note of reports of indiscipline, the central leadership has also directed the state unit to take strict action. "No one is bigger than the party and everyone has to follow the party line. Those not following will be shown the door," a senior party leader said.

