Action Taken Report sought on Khattar's remarks against farmers

New Delhi, Nov 18 A Delhi court on Thursday directed Delhi Police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a petition seeking an FIR against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his alleged controversial remarks against the protesting farmers.

On the case filed at the Rouse Avenue Court by petitioner, Advocate Amit Sahni, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta directed the Delhi Police to file the Status Report/Action Taken Report (if any) by Crime Branch.

Sahni had filed the complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Khattar on the basis of a controversial video that went viral.

The court will hear the matter further on December 6.

According to the petition, the video was recorded during a meeting of Khattar with workers belonging to the BJP's Kisan Morcha at his residence in Chandigarh.

"The content of the video make it abundantly clear that the accused has committed offence under sections 109, 153, 153A and 505 IPC by wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and making statements conducing to public mischief under section 109, 153, 153A, 505 IPC," the plea stated.

The petitioner said, "No one is above the law and the law applies to everyone equally, regardless of anyone's rank or position."

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three new farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

