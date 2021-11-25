Advanced security system for Kashi Vishwanath Dham project

Varanasi, Nov 25 The Rs 700-crore Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project that enshrines the highly sensitive Kashi Vishwanath temple and Gyanvapi mosque, will be equipped with a state-of-the-art security system.

The new security plan for the KVT-Gyanvapi campus will be sent to the standing committee of Kashi Vishwanath Gyanvapi security for approval.

Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said: "All movable security components, including advanced doorframe metal detectors (DFMD), hand-held metal detectors (HHMD), female frisking booths and x-ray baggage scanners listed for installation in KV Dham have arrived and their installation has also started."

Batches of civil police personnel have also started getting training for operating advanced security equipment and gadgets from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingent deployed for LBSI Airport security.

"The advanced DFMDs and female frisking booths are being placed at all the entry points of the KV Dham, while X-ray baggage scanners are being installed at the entry points of the pilgrim facility centres on its campus," he said.

The installation of the vast CCTV network for monitoring every nook and corner of the site, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Gyanvapi mosque, is also in progress. The existing network is being monitored from the makeshift office following demolition of the old control room of the shrine's security.

With the completion of a new building of a security control room inside KV Dham by mid-January, the control and command would be done centrally from there.

The Commissioner further informed that "To enable the policemen to operate the new security gadgets and equipment smoothly, separate batches of 25 cops each have been formed for conducting seven-day capsule courses for them with CISF. Training of the first batch has already started. Their efficiency in operating the gadgets will be checked with the beginning of testing of equipment and gadgets being installed there."

The Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex was declared a highly sensitive site and a standing committee on its security came into existence after 1992.

After the city witnessed terror attacks between 2005 and 2010, the sensitivity of this complex increased and security plans were revised to meet the challenges in case of a terror attack.

The Commissioner also spoke on the possibility of changes in the security arrangements for the KVT and Gyanvapi campuses following development of the KV Dham corridor in the vicinity.

"All the security plans are being finalised as per the guidelines of the standing committee. As per the guidelines, the KVT and Gyanvapi campuses come under the red zone (inner cordon). In the new security plan, its limit will remain unchanged. The security of the red zone will remain in the hands of the Central paramilitary forces, while the civil police will hold the responsibility of frisking and crowd regulation like in the past," he said.

