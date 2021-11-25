Afghan exports rise 132 per cent in 3 months: Official

Kabul, Nov 25 Afghanistan's exports rose 132 per cent in the past three months, a spokesman of the Taliban caretaker government said on Thursday.

"During the past three months of the former administration, Afghanistan had 11.58 billion afghanis of exports, but during the first three months of the new government, Afghanistan's exports were 26.83 billion afghanis, which showed a 132 per cent surge," deputy spokesman of the caretaker government Inamullah Samangani tweeted.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August and the formation of the Taliban-led caretaker government on September 7, the conflict-torn country has faced economic woes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement came as Afghan traders have exported 698 metric tonnes of dried fruit, including 585 tonnes of raisins, to the European Union, Australia, the US and several countries in Asia during the past two weeks, according to information provided by the Ministry of Industries and Commerce. ($1 equals 96 afghanis).

