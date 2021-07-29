Afghan forces kill 23 militants in Faryab

Kabul, July 29 A total of 23 militants were killed and three others injured as Afghan government forces stormed Taliban hideouts in Pashtunkot and Almar districts of Faryab province, an army spokesman said on Thursday.

In the operations launched on Wednesday afternoon, a large number of arms and ammunitions as well as four motorbikes were also destroyed, the official said.

According to the official, the government forces will continue to pursue the militants elsewhere in the restive province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Taliban militants are reportedly in control of major parts of Faryab province and have been fighting to overrun the provincial capital Maimana city.

In a similar development, at least 10 Taliban militants were killed as fighting flared up in Taluqan city, capital of Takhar province, on Thursday, a local police spokesman said.

The clash, according to the official, erupted after the Taliban fighters attacked security checkpoints in the city's Sarai Sang area, triggering a gun battle.

Three security personnel have also been killed in the fighting.

Five more militants and two security personnel have been injured, the official further said.

