Afghan police arrest 11 for armed robbery, car theft

Farah (Afghanistan), Nov 27 Police in Afghanistan's western Farah province have arrested 11 persons charged with involvement in criminal activities, a police official in the province said on Saturday.

The arrested men, involved in a variety of criminals ranging from armed robbery to car theft, have been detained and investigation has been initiated to locate more culprits, Mawlawi Edris said, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the official, a stolen car and four motorbikes have been recovered from the possessions of the arrested and have been handed over to their owners.

The Taliban-led government has vowed to stabilise security and ensure law and order in the war-torn Afghanistan.

