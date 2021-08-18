Afghanistan Crisis: "People who are scared in India should go to Afghanistan, petrol is cheaper there"

Massive violence continues in Afghanistan. The Taliban occupied Afghanistan. After capturing the capital Kabul, the Taliban occupied the parliament, the president palace. The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has caused a stir around the world.

Meanwhile, some political leaders in India are making shocking statements in support of the Taliban's action. This includes leaders like Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke. After this, now a BJP MLA has made a controversial statement. Which has once again created a new controversy and heated up politics.

"People who are afraid to stay in India should go to Afghanistan. Petrol is cheaper there," the MLA said. The name of this BJP MLA is Haribhushan Thakur and his statement has created a new controversy. "The situation in Afghanistan will have no effect on India," Thakur said. "But those who are afraid to stay in the country should go to Afghanistan. Petrol is also cheaper there," he said.