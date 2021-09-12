After FIR in Andhra fiber project tenders, TDP says 'political vendetta'

Telugu Desam Party on Saturday slammed the YSRCP-led state government for registering FIR against alleged illegalities in Andhra Pradesh Fiber project tenders during the TDP regime and termed it as a "political vendetta".

TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah denied allegations against the party and asked the YSRCP government to focus on "good governance".

Speaking to ANI, Ramaiah said, "TDP terms Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department registering an FIR against alleged illegalities in AP Fiber project tenders during TDP regime as political vendetta. I urge the ruling party to not focus on finding illegalities in earlier TDP rule and instead of focusing on giving good governance to the people."

"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has been trying to find irregularities in the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu rule for past two and a half years but could not get even a single evidence in any issue. Now same is going on with the case with AP Fiber also," he said.

Andhra CID had registered an FIR on September 9, 2021, based on the complaint of AP State Fibernet Ltd stating illegalities had taken place in awarding tender of AP Fiber phase 1 project to a company despite lacking qualifications.

( With inputs from ANI )

