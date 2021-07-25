After Punjab, Cong aims to put its house in Rajasthan in order

New Delhi, July 25 After resolving the Punjab issue, the Congress party is focusing on problems in its Rajasthan unit. The party leadership has sent K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary (Organisation) and state in-charge General Secretary Ajay Maken to Jaipur to meet all the factions and resolve the crisis in the party there.

Before going to Rajasthan, Venugopal said: "I am a MP from the state and I am going for some official work." However, sources said Venugopal and Maken met Rahul Gandhi and had discussions on Rajasthan affairs before leaving for Jaipur.

The Congress leadership has stepped up efforts to address issues related to the state as after one year of Sachin Pilot's revolt, things are pretty much where they were. Frustrated with this, Sachin Pilot said at a recent Press briefing,

"Those workers who sacrificed each and everything for the party, worked round the clock and were lathicharged should, at least, get due respect if not any plum post. This is what our present president says, and we also say the same. In fact, everyone says the same," he said.

"In the coming Assembly polls, we shall garner more votes. We have voiced our opinion to the high command. The AICC listened to our suggestions, formed a committee, and this committee called meetings too. All decisions shall be taken soon.

"We stand with the central leadership and are sure that the All India Congress Committee will take the necessary steps soon. We have had a detailed discussion with veteran leaders where we said that our opinion should be taken, no matter what the scenario is," he added.

The Congress is now trying to fix issues in each state one by one and calling its leaders in the states to Delhi for discussions. In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is delaying the cabinet expansion and appointments in boards and corporations which has not gone down well with the Congress leadership.

While Ajay Maken gave a deadline for political appointments and cabinet expansion, the Gehlot government made sure that the deadline was not met, citing the Budget session of the State Assembly and Covid-19 protocols.

Maken has been trying to break the ice between the two camps Gehlot and Sachin Pilot but his formula has been rejected by the Chief Minister. As a result, directions from the Congress party leadership could not be implemented. This time, though, the Congress wants to settle the issue as quickly as possible.

