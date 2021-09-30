After Punjab fiasco, Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs land in Delhi

After the ongoing upheaval in Punjab politics, more than a dozen Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs are now camping in Delhi with the demand that Bhupesh Baghel should continue as the chief minister of the state.

"Seven MLAs have come and more will come. Total 15-16 will come. There is not much political movement today. We will meet in-charge PL Punia. Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh and we are requesting him to extend his visit and come to our constituency as well. Our situation is good, 70 out of 90 MLAs are intact. 60 MLAs have already given in writing to our in charge and to Rahul ji," Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh told ANI.

"There is no issue on the chief ministerial post. Our position in Chhattisgarh is strong and 32 per cent are from ST. Chief Minister Baghel is doing a good job. He comes from the OBC community. There is no question of changing the chief minister. The party high command, all the MLAs, and the people of Chhattisgarh are satisfied with the performance of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The government cannot be destabilised just to satisfy an individual," stated Singh.

The Chhattisgarh MLAs reached Chattisgarh Sadan on Wednesday. They are demanding that Baghel continue as the chief minister. The leaders include Purushottam Kanwar, Brihaspati Singh, UD Minj, Prakash Nayak, Mohit Kerketta, Chandradev Rai, Dwarkadhish Yadav, Gulab Kamro and Vinay Jaiswal.

Asked about the discontentment of TS Singh Deo, Singh said," TS Deo is doing a fine job and he has Jai-Veeru partnership with Baghel. He has always supported us. Everyone wants to be a minister or the chief minister but high command takes the decision. There is no issue of revolt. BJP tried to provoke Deo just like Scindia but Deo is wise and is inclined towards Congress."

He emphasised that there is no Punjab-like situation in Chhattisgarh. "All MLAs and ministers are united, and they have the blessings of the party high command," Singh added.

According to reports, a two-and-a-half-year chief minister rotation formula was agreed upon at the time Bhupesh Baghel took office as the chief minister in December 2018. The latter part of the government's tenure was to be headed by current Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

Singh said that 60 MLAs have assured in writing support to Baghel who according to him has been "doing well as a leader". Singh even said the Chief Minister Baghel will continue to lead the state for the next 25 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

