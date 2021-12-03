After suspension, Oppn making provocative statements: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 3 The face-off on the issue of suspension of 12 MPs continued with the opposition raising the issue in the Upper House on Friday.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said, "The opposition leaders are making provocative statements and have refused to apologise on the serious issue even though I have offered an apology on small issues.

"When they are not willing to apologise, how can the matter be resolved?"

Earlier, the chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu asked both the parties to resolve the issue.

The Chairman has rejected various notices of opposition leaders under rule 267. One of the notices was given by Congress MP Deepender Hooda in which he has demanded compensation for the families of those farmers who have lost their lives during the agitation since last year.

The suspended 12 MPs, who have been suspended for the entire winter session for creating ruckus in the House during the monsoon session on August 11, are sitting in protest at Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises.

The suspended MPs are from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M and Shiv Sena.

The members are Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena, Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor