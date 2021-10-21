AIADMK filed police case against Sasikala for misusing party flag: Palaniswami

Chennai, Oct 21 AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said that the party has filed a police case against former interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala for misusing the party flag.

Talking to media persons, he aid that it has been made clear several times that Sasikala is no longer with the AIADMK. Dismissing her claim that she was the party general secretary, he said that the Supreme Court and the Election Commission have already ruled in favour of the present dispensation of the AIADMK.

He also said that in addition to police case, legal action will also be taken against Sasikala.

Sasikala had inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of AIADMK at the residence of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder leader, late M.G. Ramachandran. She had also hoisted the party flag in that function while the official faction led by Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam had conducted a separate function at the party headquarters.

Sasikala had reached the venue in a car in which the AIADMK party flag was fixed and this has provoked the official leadership of the party.

After former ministers D. Jayakumar and C. Ve. Shanmugham lashed out against Sasikala, this is the first time the senior leaders have come out against her.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor