AIADMK sets in motion inner party election process, questions remain

By IANS | Published: December 1, 2021 03:30 PM2021-12-01T15:30:07+5:302021-12-01T15:45:21+5:30

Chennai, Dec 1 Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Disclaimer: This post has ...

AIADMK sets in motion inner party election process, questions remain | AIADMK sets in motion inner party election process, questions remain

AIADMK sets in motion inner party election process, questions remain

Next

Chennai, Dec 1 Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :DECDECAll india anna dravida munnetra kazhagamAiadmk-led stateAll india anna dravida munnetraOpposition aiadmkAll india anna