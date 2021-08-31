AIUDF no longer part of 'mahajot', Assam Cong breaks alliance ahead of bypolls

Ahead of the by-polls for six assembly constituencies, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday passed a resolution to break its alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

In a statement issued by the APCC, the committee observed that Mahajot partner AIUDF's behaviour and attitude in relation to the Bharatiya Janata Party has baffled the members of the Congress party.

"The AIUDF leadership's and senior members' continuous and mysterious praise of the BJP and the Chief Minister has affected the public perception of the Congress party. In this connection after a long discussion, the Core Committee members of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee unanimously decided that AIUDF can no longer remain an alliance partner of Mahajot and in this regard will send intimation to AICC," the statement read.

"In today's meeting, the discussion was also held with regard to the alliance with BPF. Since BPF had already expressed their unwillingness in various forums to remain in the Mahajot, therefore, the President APCC has been given full authority to take a decision on this matter and intimate the High Command," it added.

In the recently concluded, state assembly polls, the grand alliance of Congress, AIUDF, BPF, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won 50 seats.

Congress managed to secure 29 seats (29.7 per cent vote share) while AIUDF won 16, and Bodoland People's Front bagged four. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured one seat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor