Akali Dal demands dismissal of Union Minister Misra

Chandigarh, Oct 8 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday demanded the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra, besides the arrest of his son Ashish Misra, who allegedly crushed four farmers to death in Uttar Pradesh.

The demand was made at Lucknow by former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who visited residences of the four farmers along with a delegation of senior party leaders in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Harsimrat Kaur said it was condemnable that the minister's son allegedly crushed the farmers when their backs were turned towards his vehicle in an act of vengeance after his father warned farmers not to hold any protests or be ready to face the music.

She said it was condemnable that no action had been taken in the heinous case either by the Central government or the Uttar Pradesh government despite clear cut evidence in the case.

"The video footage of Ashish Misra's vehicle is available. There are eyewitness accounts that Ashish Misra fled from the scene after mowing down the farmers. He should be arrested on murder charges immediately."

Harsimrat Kaur said similarly there was video footage of the Union Minister threatening the farmers and even inciting violence against them.

"It is wrong to keep him in the Union Cabinet and the Central government should take immediate action against him," she added.

