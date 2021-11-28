Akhilesh after power, Cong won't even reach double digit in UP: B.L. Verma

New Delhi, Nov 28 Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Development of North Eastern Region B.L. Verma has claimed that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is bent upon to grab power by hook or by crook, will not win the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and the Congress will not even reach double digit.

Verma in an exclusive interview to spoke on a wide array of issues including Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, farmers agitation, Winter session of Parliament, among others.

Here are some excerpts:

Q. In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav is forming alliances with small parties to set the caste equations right against the BJP. How much challenge Akhilesh's strategy is going to pose to the BJP?

A. The BJP will not be affected by the number of alliances Akhilesh stitches. In 2017, he formed an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Congress. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he stitched alliance with Mayawati, but what was the result... Public completely rejected him in both the polls.

In 2017, the BJP formed the government with overwhelming mandate. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party won 64 of the 80 seats while SP was decimated to only five.

Akhilesh is after power but he will not get it. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP wave is sweeping the country.

Based on the work of the Modi government at the Centre, Yogi government at the state and strong organisation of the party, we will win over 300 seats and retain power in the state.

Q. But claims are being made that SP and RLD alliance will deal a blow to the BJP in western UP as farmers are angry with the party and Tikait also comes from the same area?

A. Earlier also the farmers movement did not have any impact and after the announcement of repeal of farm laws by the Prime Minister, the issue is completely over (although, the laws were brought in for the welfare of farmers).

Q. Do you want to say that that the farmers agitation will not have any impact on the Western Uttar Pradesh?

A. Western Uttar Pradesh has always been bastion of the BJP. If we talk about small and marginal farmers (92 per cent), they have full faith on Modi.

Farmers know about developmental schemes Kisan Samman Nidhi, doubling the farmers' income by 2022 run by our government. The farmers were with us, are with us and will be with us...

In the Panchayat, Zila Panchayat and Block Pramukh polls, farmers have shown that they are with the BJP.

Q. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tried to woo women electorate by announcing 40 per cent reservation for them in tickets. What impact it will have on the BJP's poll prospects?

A. Priyanka Gandhi should tell how many women have been made ministers in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan... What they have done for women in other Congress-ruled states.

She knows that she will not be able to come to power in Uttar Pradesh, that is why she can say anything. I must tell you that the Congress will not be able to achieve even double digits in the polls...

Q. So, BJP will be contesting against whom in Uttar Pradesh?

A. Competition is considered when somebody is equivalent to you. Here, we are going to bag more than 300 seats and form government... That's why nobody stands in our competition. Opposition parties are fighting among themselves to grab second or third spot.

Q. But Akhilesh Yadav has been raking up the issue of OBC community which plays an important role in formation of the government. He has also been charging your government with not conducting caste census.

A. When the SP was supporting the then Congress government at the Centre, at that time, they did nothing for the OBC. Now, SP can say whatever it wants, but public knows everything.

The Modi government gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission, implemented 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in NEET. No government in the past had so many ministers from the OBC community as we have.

Q. What will be the big issue in Uttar Pradesh polls?

A. We have taken the Centre and state governments welfare schemes to the doors of people without any bias. We have fixed the law and order situation in the state.

Opposition used to taunt us saying, "Ram Lala hum aayenge, tareekh nahi batayenge" (Ram Lala, we will come, but will not tell the dates), but we not only told the date but also laid foundation stone for a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya and construction is underway.

Q. Opposition is geared up to corner government over inflation, farmers issues, nation's security. What is your strategy?

A. As far as inflation is concerned, everybody knows that it is impacted by price of oil in international market, but in spite of that, Prime Minister Modi and BJP-ruled states have given breather to common people but government of other parties are yet to do that... They should also do the same.

Respecting the sentiments of few farmers, we are repealing the farm laws, though the legislations were brought in for their benefit.

As far as nation's security is concerned, with Congress leader Manish Tewari's book, it has been made clear that after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the UPA government took no action.

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, our government gave a befitting reply to Pakistan by conducting surgical strikes.

The opposition has always been doing politics of appeasement. By boycotting the Constitution Day, it has also insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. They are not bothered about Constitution and Constitutional values.

Q. You are MoS for DoNER. Since 2014, Modi has been focusing to connect north eastern states with the mainstream of development. What is the achievement?

A: The Prime Minister has been giving priority to development of north eastern region. On his direction, every ministry of the union government has been giving ten per cent of its budget for the development of the 3.5 per cent of the population residing in the region.

This year also, the ministries have sent Rs 68,500 crore for the development of the NE Region.

At least 13 to 15 ministers of the Union government visit the NE states every month. In the coming days, we will try to complete all projects in such states on time. People in the states are happy with the Union government.

Q. For the first time, Cooperation Ministry was formed in the country and you work with Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. How do you see your work in the Ministry?

A. Modi deserves congratulations for forming the cooperation ministry. The rein of the ministry was handed over to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is known for taking strict and bold decisions.

We are trying to remove the shortcomings in the cooperative sector so that it can play a significant role in making India a 5 trillion dollar economy.

The Ministry is also focusing on eradicating poverty and unemployment, and raising the income of people.

