Akhilesh meets Kanpur businessman's family, seeks judicial probe

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 30 Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met the family of Manish Gupta, the businessman who was allegedly beaten to death by Gorakhpur police, and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Akhilesh also demanded that the case be transferred to Kanpur from Gorakhpur where senior district officials were caught on video urging the deceased's family not to pursue the matter in court.

He asked the state government to give a compensation of Rs two crore to the family and also a government job.

Akhilesh announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh on behalf of the Samajwadi Party to the family.

Earlier high drama was witnessed at the residence of deceased Manish Gupta when a group of policemen insisted on taking Meenakshi Gupta, his widow, to an undisclosed destination in order to prevent her from meeting the Samajwadi leader. The local SP leaders who had gathered there, offered strong resistance and shouted slogans against the police, forcing them to retract.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior police officials to ensure dismissal of guilty police personnel after inquiry. Six policemen have been suspended and booked for murder following the incident in Gorakhpur.

The chief minister also directed that the tainted police personnel should not be given field postings.

The post-mortem report of Manish Gupta, has confirmed that he suffered injuries on the head, face and other parts of the body which led to his death.

It may be recalled that Manish Gupta and his two friends had gone to Gorakhpur to meet another friend. Manish and his two friends were sleeping in their hotel on Monday night when some policemen barged into their room and demanded identity proof.

When Manish objected to being woken up so late in the night, the police beat him up. He was later taken to the BRD Medical College where he died.

