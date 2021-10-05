Akhilesh Yadav announces 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from Oct 12 in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday expressed confidence about winning the next year's elections in Uttar Pradesh and announced that the party will embark on 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from October 12.

Akhilesh Yadav said the people of Uttar Pradesh were disappointed with the BJP government in the state.

"We are again getting an opportunity to hold rath yatra and this time, it is a 'vijay yatra' of Samajwadi Party. The people of Uttar Pradesh are disappointed with the BJP government," Akhilesh Yadav told ANI.

He said the party will field popular faces and candidates will be announced after polls are declared.

"We will field popular faces in the upcoming Assembly elections. We are working on it and will announce the names of the candidates as soon as the election dates are out," he said.

Yadav said the party is optimistic of getting 400 seats and secure a landslide victory.

"The way BJP is running the government in the state and at the Centre, it is not for the people and they are unhappy with the party. As a result, the Samajwadi party is very optimistic about 400 seats in the upcoming elections," Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the party will provide justice to women, employment to youth and save industries and small businesses.

He alleged that the BJP has forgotten the promises of its manifesto and accused it of resorting to "lies and deception".

"The development of the state has stopped. No plan in the interest of people has taken off. Law and order has collapsed. Women and girls have been the victims of humiliation and rape," he alleged.

He slammed the ruling government over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and appealed to farmers to "throw the government out of power".

"We don't trust that BJP government will bring culprits to justice. We appeal to farmers to throw this government out of power. Videos and people at the spot indicate the involvement of the son of MoS Home along with others," he said.

"Their vehicles hit the farmers which led to deaths. If he (Ajay Mishra Teni) is still a minister, how the police will enter his house? He must resign and the accused must be arrested," Yadav said.

He also targeted the state government over the death of a businessman during a police raid in a hotel room in Gorakhpur.

"BJP cannot punish the corrupt officials because these officials help them win elections. It was our workers who won maximum seats during the Zila Panchayat elections but the results in end came out in favour of the BJP. There are officers and officials who want to serve the ends of justice but cannot do so due to BJP pressurising them," he alleged.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly are expected early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

