Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at CM Yogi for his DNA remarks

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'DNA' remarks, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a jibe at him stating that a person who does not know the abbreviation of the word, is not authorized to determine anybody's DNA.

Addressing a press conference here, Akhilesh said, "He mentioned DNA without knowing what it was. People who have studied Biology, scientists and educated ones would know what it is. He does not even know the full form of DNA. Determining anybody's DNA is not in his hands."

His remarks came after, Adityanath had on Wednesday said that he doubts the DNA of those who refuse to believe that "Lord Ram is our ancestor".

"It should be a matter of great pride for us that we have a relationship with Ram and he was our ancestor. If someone doesn't believe it then I doubt their DNA," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister had said.

"Whenever people go to them (Yogi Government) to seek their rights and respect, they have always returned them after betaing them with 'lathis'. Voters are getting a chance in the upcoming 2022 elections. The voters this time will answer this injustice with their real 'lathi' of votes. They will not vote for the BJP which has snatched away from their rights and respect," said SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Slamming the BJP government over the new farm laws, Akhilesh said that the party did not read its own manifesto which mentioned doubling farmers' income. He accused the government of trying to confiscate farmers' lands and sell them off to 'big industrialists'.

The SP chief said, "They have still not read their own manifesto properly. Please read their manifesto. They have primarily mentioned that they will double the income of farmers. Please ask the farmers, which farmer has received double income on their produce? Which crop? the cultivators of wheat, rice, sugarcane, potatoes, none have received double income. And the new laws they have come up with will destroy farmers as well as farming. The people of BJP are saying that they will snatch away the lands of 'annadataas'. Farmers should beware because they can do any kind of promotions in villages to take away your lands. They will not to any development with these lands nor will they give them to the poor. Instead, they will sell them off to big industrialists."

"They want to control the markets, the farmers' produce. The Kashmir apples cultivated by our farmers are sold in other places with the labels of Adani. We established an Amul plant where the poor and the farmers could sell their milk and earn an income. But then, the new government came, and now the milk comes from Gujarat. The milk produced by farmers here in Uttar Pradesh is not being consumed here. The people of BJP only know to reduce the prices of commodities by adulterating them. If these black laws are implemented then farming will be destroyed," said Akhilesh.

Criticizing the state government for COVID mismanagement, Akhilesh alleged that the government's inability to make arrangements for basic medicines, oxygen, beds, and Remdseivir injections claimed many lives.

He further took a jibe at the Centre stating that many died as the government failed to arrange oxygen, yet the government says that nobody died due to oxygen shortage.

"During the pandemic what came in handy in the state? All the infrastructure and other arrangements were done previously by the Samajwadi Party. If the party had not constructed hospitals, then many poor would have died mercilessly. They could neither arrange for hospitals nor medicines. They did not even have basic medicines and they created panic among patients saying that only one injection can save people's lives. The poor thought that the rich are making the Remdesivir injection available which will be able to save their lives but the government could not even arrange for these injections. People had to arrange beds, oxygen on their own. Had they arranged oxygen in time, many lives would have been saved. And now they say that nobody died due to oxygen shortage. The number of deaths was such that there were multiple queues outside crematoriums and graveyards."

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government over reports of floating bodies of COVID patients in the Ganga river, the SP chief said the UP BJP was solely responsible for the crisis and said that the government failed to fulfil its promise of cleaning the river.

Akhilesh stated that if the Samajwadi Party is voted to power in the upcoming polls, he shall order an investigation into the matter.

"The river which is pious for us, to which we offer prayers, they did not even spare it. They had promised to clean the Ganga river. And what they did? A huge number of corpses were seen floating in the waters of the river. If anybody is responsible for those floating bodies then only Uttar Pradesh BJP is responsible. If Samajwadi Party comes to power in the state, it will definitely investigate the matter."

Slamming the government for not fulfilling its promise of providing free laptops and data to students, the SP chief while giving the reason for the same said that since the CM himself does not know to operate laptops, he did not fulfill the promise.

"His (Yogi Adityanath) language and knowledge are such that people around the world are looking for him and asking that where are such chief ministers found? We are thankful that we have gadgets like mobiles and laptops otherwise people would have been victims of mental illnesses. These gadgets despite the pandemic kept us connected with our people. The BJP had promised that on coming to power they shall distribute free laptops but why didn't they do so? Because perhaps the Chief Minister does not know how to operate one. He does not even know how to operate smartphones. During the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government, every village received laptops," added the SP chief.

( With inputs from ANI )

